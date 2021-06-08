Free Fire rewards redemption site in OB28 update: All you need to know

Free Fire has a wide variety of in-game items that players can obtain using diamonds. However, most players often seek alternative methods that help them acquire such items for free.

Redeem codes have emerged as one of the most popular methods that Free Fire players can use to get in-game items at no cost. These alphanumeric codes can only be used to obtain rewards on the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.

Using Free Fire redeem codes on the rewards redemption website

Official Free Fire rewards redemption website: Click here

Players can follow these steps to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players must visit the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire. They can use the link provided above to do so.

Step 2: Players should log in to the website via the platform that they have linked to their Free Fire account. Here are the available platforms:

1) Facebook

2) Google

3) VK

4) Twitter

5) Apple ID

6) Huawei ID

It is important to note that players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. Therefore, they must link their Free Fire account to any of the platforms listed above.

Step 3: Players can then enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the "Confirm" button.

A dialog box will appear on the screen, confirming the redemption process.

Step 4: The rewards will be sent to the player's Free Fire account within 24 hours. They can collect it via the in-game mail section.

Common errors while using Free Fire redeem codes

There are two common errors that players might face while using Free Fire redeem codes.

The first error message will appear if the redeem code that the player is using is not meant for their server:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

The second error message will appear if the redeem code that the player is using has expired or has already been claimed:

“Failed to redeem. The redeem code is invalid or redeemed.”

