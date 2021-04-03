Free Fire's King of the Hill event: Win 10,000 free diamonds by sharing 1v4 clutch moments on Booyah!

Garena Free Fire often hosts in-game events that give players an opportunity to obtain several free items, including diamonds, cosmetics, and more.

The King of the Hill event recently began in the battle royale game. In this event, players have to upload clips on the Booyah! application to have a chance at obtaining free diamonds. Booyah! is Garena's dedicated app for gaming videos.

This article talks about the King of the Hill event and explains how players can participate in it.

King of the Hill event in Free Fire

The official description of the King of the Hill event reads:

"Calling out all lone survivors! From 01 to 14 April, shows us who is the King of the Hill by uploading your best 1 vs 4 clutch moments and squad wipes! Simply download the Booyah! App, upload your clutch moments, and stand a chance to win from a prize pool of 10,000 diamonds. Clutch and Win, only on Booyah!"

In the King of the Hill event, Free Fire players have to upload clips of their 1 v 4 clutch moments and squad wipes on the Booyah! application.

It is crucial to note that only one entry is allowed per user. Copied and promotional clips are not allowed.

Here is the complete division of the 10000 diamond prize pool:

1st - 3000 diamonds

2nd - 2000 diamonds

3rd - 1500 diamonds

4th - 1200 diamonds

5th - 800 diamonds

6th - 300 diamonds

7th - 300 diamonds

8th - 300 diamonds

9th - 300 diamonds

10th - 300 diamonds

Steps to participate in the King of the Hill event

Players can follow the steps given below to participate in the King of the Hill event and have a chance at obtaining Free Fire diamonds:

Step 1: Players have to download the Booyah! application on their devices. The link to its Google Store page is given below:

Google Play Store page of Booyah!: Click here

Step 2: Next, players should log in via the desired method. They can then tap on the King of the Hill event banner.

Click on the Join Now button

Step 3: Players can click on the "Join Now" option to submit the clips and participate in the event.

Note: Players have to bind their Free Fire accounts to Booyah!

