Free Fire’s new character Snowelle: All you need to know

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. What makes it so different from other games of the same genre is the availability of characters with special abilities that aid players on the virtual battleground.

Free Fire developers will roll out a new character called Snowelle in the OB25 update on 7th December.

This article takes a look at everything that players need to know about the Snowelle character in Free Fire.

Snowelle in Free Fire: Every detail about the character

As her in-game description reads, Snowelle is a nanotech engineer who has a passive ability called Nano Nerves.

New Snowelle character in Garena Free Fire

Within 5 seconds of being hit by Snowelle, enemies will be unable to use active skills and to convert EP to HP. However, her ability has a cooldown of 30 seconds before the player will be able to use it again.

Here is a list below of all her ability levels and their functioning:

Nano Nerves Level 1: Within 5s of being hit by Snowelle, enemies are unable to use active skills, unable to convert EP into HP. CD 45s.

Nano Nerves Level 2: Within 5s of being hit by Snowelle, enemies are unable to use active skills, unable to convert EP into HP. CD 42s.

Nano Nerves Level 3: Within 5s of being hit by Snowelle, enemies are unable to use active skills, unable to convert EP into HP. CD 39s.

Nano Nerves Level 4: Within 5s of being hit by Snowelle, enemies are unable to use active skills, unable to convert EP into HP. CD 36s.

Nano Nerves Level 5: Within 5s of being hit by Snowelle, enemies are unable to use active skills, unable to convert EP into HP. CD 33s.

Nano Nerves Level 6: Within 5s of being hit by Snowelle, enemies are unable to use active skills, unable to convert EP into HP. CD 30s.

Snowelle has great potential to counter the abilities of popular characters in Free Fire like DJ Alok and K. It will certainly be interesting to play with the character as soon as she is added to the game.