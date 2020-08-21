Free Fire Season 17: Explaining the rank reset system

Free Fire Season 16's rank mode has just come to an end, and the ranks have been reset. Season 17 has also commenced (at 3 PM IST today), and will conclude on the 16th of October.

With the beginning of every new season, all the progress of the previous season gets wiped off, i.e., the stats and ranks won't be carried over. However, your performance during the last season determines the new position which you will get at the beginning of the new season.

In this article, we explain to you all details about the fall in your rank in Season 17.

Free Fire rank reset in Season 17

Free Fire rank drops (Image Credits: Free Fire)

Here is the full list of rank deduction in Free Fire Season 17:

Players in the Heroic tier (over 3200 Rank Points) will drop to Gold II (1750 Rank Points)

(over 3200 Rank Points) will drop to (1750 Rank Points) Players in the Diamond I-IV (2600-3200 Rank Points) will drop to Gold I (1650 Rank Points)

(2600-3200 Rank Points) will drop to (1650 Rank Points) Players in the Platinum I-IV (2101-2600 Rank Points) will drop to Silver II (1500 Rank Points)

(2101-2600 Rank Points) will drop to (1500 Rank Points) Players in the Gold I-IV (1601-2100 Rank Points) will drop to Silver I (1350 Rank Points)

(1601-2100 Rank Points) will drop to (1350 Rank Points) Players in the Silver I-III (1301-1600 Rank Points) will drop to Bronze II (1175 Rank Points)

(1301-1600 Rank Points) will drop to (1175 Rank Points) Players in the Bronze I-III (1000-1300 Rank Points) will drop to Bronze I (1000 Rank Points)

As the new season has just begun, if you are wishing to push your rank and climb to higher tiers, it is the best time to do so. Doing so will also provide several rewards.

To push the rank, you have to balance between rushing, getting kills, and playing safely. Also, choosing the right character helps in accelerating through ranks, while playing with the same squad or teammates also makes it easier to do so.

