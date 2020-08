Free Fire features a rank system that makes the game competitive, and gets reset when a new season comes around. Season 17 has just begun, and the players are already ready to start pushing their ranks. They will also receive various rewards for climbing tiers.

Also read: Free Fire: How to get DJ Alok for a discount of 199 diamonds

Free Fire Season 17: Rank up rewards list

Some of the rank up rewards in Free Fire in the new season (Image Credits: Garena Free Fire)

Here is a comprehensive list of all the rewards in Season 17 of Free Fire:

Bronze I: Season Rewards: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze II: Rank-up Rewards: 1 Airdrop, 1 Scanner and 5 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze III: Rank-up Rewards: 1 Bonfire, 1 Resupply Map and 10 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 1000 Gold Coins

Silver I: Rank-up Rewards: S17 Silver Banner, 2 Airdrops and 20 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver II: Rank-up Rewards: 1 Airdrop, 2 Resupply Maps and 30 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 1500 Gold Coins

Advertisement

Silver III: Rank-up Rewards: 1 Bonfire, 2 Scanners and 40 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 1500 Gold Coins

Gold I: Rank-up Rewards: S17 Gold Banner, S17 Gold jacket and 50 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold II: Rank-up Rewards: 50% XP Card (3D), Gold Royale Voucher (x1) and 70 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold III: Rank-up Rewards: 2 Bonfires, 2 Airdrops and 90 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold IV: Rank-up Reward: 2 Airdrops, 2 Resupply Maps and 110 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins

Platinum I: Rank-up Rewards: S17 Platinum Banner, 50% XP Card and 150 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum II: Rank-up Rewards: 1 Bonfire, 2 Gold Royale Voucher and 200 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum III: Rank-up Rewards: 3 Scanners, 2 Airdrops and 250 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum IV: Rank-up Rewards: 3 Gold Royale Vouchers, 3 Resupply Maps and 300 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Diamond I: Rank-up Rewards: S17 Diamond Banner, 50% Gold Card and 350 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond II: Rank-up Rewards: 3 Bonfires, 2 Fragment Crates and 425 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond III: Rank-up Rewards: 3 Resupply Maps, 3 Fragment Crates and 525 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond IV: Rank-up Rewards: 3 Airdrops, 3 Gold Royale Voucher and 625 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins

Heroic: Rank-up Rewards: S17 Heroic Banner, S17 Heroic Jacket and 750 Rank Tokens; Season Rewards: 5000 Gold Coins + Season 17 Heroic Avatar

Grandmaster: Season Rewards: Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days) + Grandmaster Banner (60 Days)

Also read: Free Fire Season 17: Explaining the rank reset system