Free Fire Season 18: Explaining the rank reset system

The ranked mode in Garena Free Fire makes the game competitive, as every player desires to reach the pinnacle. Ranked Season 17 has come to an end, and the stats of all the gamers have been wiped off, and the tiers reset. Players can now collect the season-end rewards for Season 17 in the game.

Gamers, however, will have to embark on another journey of pushing their ranks. Conversely, many wonder about how far their levels have fallen at the end of the season. For those people, we explain the rank reset system in Free Fire in this article.

A guide on the rank reset system in Season 18 of Free Fire

Rank reset system of Free Fire

The rank reset system is straightforward. Depending on players' performance in the previous ranked season, they will be placed in the various tiers at the beginning of the new season.

Player who finished the season in Bronze I-III (1000-1300 Rank Points) will be placed in Bronze I (1000 Rank Points) Player who finished the season in Silver I-III (1301-1600 Rank Points) will be placed in Bronze II (1175 Rank Points) Players who finished the season in Gold I-IV (1601-2100 Rank Points) will be placed in Silver I (1350 Rank Points) Players who finished the season in Platinum I-IV (2101-2600 Rank Points) will be placed in Silver II (1500 Rank Points) Players who finished the season in Diamond I-IV (2600-3200 Rank Points) will be placed in Gold I (1650 Rank Points) Players who finished the season in Heroic (3200 Rank Points and above) will be placed in Gold II (1750 Rank Points)

Since the ranked season in Free Fire has begun today, it is the best time to start pushing the rank. The higher the level that players reach in the ongoing season, the better the rewards they will receive at the end of the season.

