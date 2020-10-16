Free Fire Season 18: Rank up rewards list

Free Fire features a separate rank system for the Clash Squad and Classic battle royale modes. When a season for any of the above ends, the ranked stats are wiped off, and tiers are reset.

The Ranked Season 18 has just begun, and many players have started their journey towards the highest tier in Free Fire. A bonus of pushing tiers is the rank up rewards that the players will earn upon reaching a certain level.

In this article, we list all the rank-up rewards in Free Fire.

Also read: Kelly vs Hayato in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Rank up rewards list in Season 18 of Free Fire

Free Fire rank-up rewards

Here are all the rank up and season rewards which gamers will win for reaching a specific tier in Free Fire:

Bronze I - Season Rewards: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze II - Rank-up Rewards: Airdrop (x1), Scanner (1x) and Rank Tokens (x5); Season Rewards: 1000 Gold Coins

Advertisement

Bronze III - Rank-up Rewards: Bonfire (x1), Resupply Map (1x) and Rank Tokens (x10); Season Rewards: 1000 Gold Coins

Silver I - Rank-up Rewards: S18 Silver Banner, Airdrops (x2) and Rank Tokens (x20); Season Rewards: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver II - Rank-up Rewards: Airdrop (x1), Resupply Maps (x2) and Rank Tokens (x30); Season Rewards: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver III - Rank-up Rewards: Bonfire (x1), Scanners (x2) and Rank Tokens (x40); Season Rewards: 1500 Gold Coins

Gold I - Rank-up Rewards: S18 Gold Banner, S18 Gold jacket and Rank Tokens (x50); Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold II - Rank-up Rewards: 50% XP Card (3D), Gold Royale Voucher (x1) and Rank Tokens (x70); Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold III - Rank-up Rewards: Bonfires (x2), Airdrops (x2) and Rank Tokens (x90); Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold IV - Rank-up Reward: Airdrops (x2), Resupply Maps (x2) and Rank Tokens (x110); Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins

Platinum I: Rank-up Rewards: S18 Platinum Banner, 50% XP Card (3D) and Rank Tokens (x150); Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum II: Rank-up Rewards: Bonfire (1x), Gold Royale Voucher (x2) and Rank Tokens (x200); Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum III: Rank-up Rewards: Scanners (x3), Airdrops (x2) and Rank Tokens (x250); Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum IV: Rank-up Rewards: Gold Royale Vouchers (x3), Resupply Maps (x3) and Rank Tokens (x300); Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Diamond I: Rank-up Rewards: S18 Diamond Banner, 50% Gold Card (3D) and Rank Tokens (x350); Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins

Advertisement

Diamond II: Rank-up Rewards: Bonfires (x3), Fragment Crates (x2) and Rank Tokens (x425); Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond III: Rank-up Rewards: Resupply Maps (x3), Fragment Crates (x3) and Rank Tokens (x525); Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond IV: Rank-up Rewards: Airdrops (x3), Gold Royale Voucher (x3) and Rank Tokens (x625); Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins

Heroic: Rank-up Rewards: S18 Heroic Banner, S18 Heroic Jacket and Rank Tokens (x750); Season Rewards: 5000 Gold Coins + Season 18 Heroic Avatar

Grandmaster: Season Rewards: Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days) + Grandmaster Banner (60 Days)

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?