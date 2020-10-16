Kelly vs Hayato in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Characters have become an essential aspect of the popular battle royale game, Free Fire, over time. It offers the users 33 characters, with the latest addition being K.

Hayato and Kelly are two of the most-used characters and are preferred by many due to their abilities, Bushido and Dash, respectively.

Also, both characters have an awakened version, and players can avail them by completing the awakening missions in Garena Free Fire. A lot of gamers tend to compare them to know which one is better, which is what we do in this article.

Free Fire: A discussion about the abilities of Kelly and Hayato

Kelly’s ability – ‘Dash’

Kelly in Free Fire

The Dash ability aids the users in moving around quicker on the battlefield. At the base level, the movement speed of the player is increased by 1%. As the level increases, the ability also gets enhanced. When they reach the max level, the movement speed receives a boost of 6%.

Hayato’s ability – ‘Bushido’

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato's ability, Bushido, increases armour penetration by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. At character level 8, the armour penetration increases by 10% with each 10% reduction in the max HP.

Comparison

Since both characters are available for gold and diamonds, they make for a tough choice among players.

Kelly’s ability is slightly more useful on the battlefield when compared to Bushido, which only comes into effect and increases the armor penetration when the HP of the player gets reduced. It is improbable in the battle royale mode since most players heal when the health points are reduced.

However, this doesn’t mean that Hayato’s ability is far behind Dash; it is just a matter of preference and depends on the player’s playing style. Bushido is useful in close-quarter combat since it is a passive ability and increases armor penetration automatically.

