Free Fire Season 18: How to rank up and reach Heroic tier quickly

Free Fire is one of the most played BR games on the mobile platform. The game is quite competitive due to the existing ranked system which divides players into various tiers based on their skill-cap.

Players are always looking to push their ranks and reach the higher tiers in Free Fire. With the commencement of Ranked Season 18, many players want to reach the Heroic tier.

In this article, we provide you with several tips on how to reach the Heroic tier in Free Fire.

How to rank up and reach the Heroic tier in Free Fire Season 18

#1 Time of the push

To reach the Heroic tier quickly, players have to start their push early on in the season as there will be lesser competition. If they begin in the later stages, they will encounter many other users who are starting to push rank.

#2 Playing with the same teammates

If users play alongside the same teammates in the Battle Royale mode, it’ll be easier for them to push their ranks. In this way, they would be able to build up coordination, thereby increasing their chances of getting the Booyah!

#3 Choice of characters

This is one of the most critical aspects to consider if you want to reach the higher tiers in Free Fire.

There are 33 characters available in Free Fire right now. Players must choose the character that is best-suited to their playing style. For example, if they prefer rush gameplay, characters like Jai would come in handy because of his ability – ‘Raging Reload’.

There are several other factors that affect the rank push, like the selection of weapons and more. Players must note that reaching the Heroic tier is not a piece of cake, and they would have to put in a lot of hard work to do so.

