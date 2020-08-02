Free Fire Season 27 Elite Pass Out now: Overview, Rewards and Official Trailer

Just a few days after the new OB23 update of Free Fire went live, the Season 27 Elite Pass, which is based on the 'Sushi Menace' theme, has now been made available globally. Beginning today, 2nd August, Free Fire players can unlock an array of new themed outfit sets, weapon skins and a bunch of new characters.

Overview of Free Fire Season 27 Elite Pass

If players stop by the Elite Pass segment, a brief teaser giving a glimpse of exclusive rewards will be played, accompanied by an enticing banner of Season 27 Elite Pass.

Elite Pass vs Elite Upgrade comparison

As always, the Elite Pass is featured in two variations -- Elite Pass and Elite Bundle- costing 499 Diamonds and 999 Diamonds, respectively. A costly thing generally provides more perks and advantages to the consumer in comparison to an affordable one. So after buying the Elite Bundle, which costs 999 Diamonds, players can get the following benefits:

Total worth within 10,000 diamonds. Unlock 50 badges instantly. Unlock a ton of exclusive rewards and items immediately after a successful buy.

Free Fire Season 27 Elite Pass Rewards

As the Season 27 Elite Pass is completely based on the Sushi Menace theme, Garena has introduced a lot of the rewards associated with it. The Elite Pass includes 250 Unlockable chests that can be opened by completing challenges. At every level, players will find a charming reward.

Here is a glance at the exclusive rewards accessible during the Elite Pass.

1. Sukiyaki Outfit set

Unlocks at: Level 1 Chest

Sukiyaki Outfit set

2. Sports Car Oni Devil

Unlocks at: Level 15 Chest

Sports Car Oni Devil

3. Ramen Slayer Bundle (Rare Item)

Unlocks at: Level 50 Chest

Ramen Slayer Bundle

4. Grenade Sushi Menace

Unlocks at: Level 125 Chest

Image via: Seagm Sashimi Slayer bundle

5. Sashimi Slayer Bundle (Rarest Item)

Unlocks at: Level 225 Chest

Elite Pass official Trailer

The most recent episodes feature Taku and Shiori, who are proprietors of the House of Knives, which is also a restaurant in which two opposing mafia factions have consented to match.

