Free Fire: Season 28 Elite Pass release date, rewards and more

Free Fire features a wide range of in-game cosmetics like costume bundles, gun skins, and more. The players can unlock these exclusive items through various methods, one of them being the Elite Pass.

Elite Pass is the tier-based reward system of Garena Free Fire, which provides the players with numerous rewards at every level. With the Season 27 Elite Pass drawing to a close, fans are eagerly waiting for the next one to arrive. In this article, we discuss some details regarding the Free Fire Season 28 Elite Pass.

Free Fire Season 28 Elite Pass release date

Season 28 Elite Pass is expected to begin as soon as the current one ends. Hence, it might start on September 1st. The Season 28 Elite Pass will come with its own set of rewards.

Price of the ongoing Elite Pass

The Elite Pass will cost 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle will cost the players 999 diamonds. The free version of the pass has limited rewards, and the number of items that can be obtained is way too less.

The players will have to earn badges in order to reach the highest tiers. Badges can be acquired after completing specific missions.

There are three types of missions that the players need to complete – Daily, Veteran, and Elite. Each mission provides a different number of badges.

Missions to earn badges

Season 28 Elite Pass rewards

How to purchase the Elite Pass in Free Fire

Step 1: Open Free Fire and press the Elite Pass icon.

Open Free Fire and press the Elite Pass icon. Step 2: Click on the ‘Upgrade’ option. Choose either of the passes and complete the payment via the in-game currency (diamonds).

