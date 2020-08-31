How to change your name in Free Fire?

When players initially start playing a new game, some of them usually pay little to no heed while choosing or entering an in-game name.

Similarly, in Free Fire, the players get to choose their IGN when they launch the game for the first time. The name is permanent and cannot be changed again for free. The players are required to spend 390 diamonds to alter their existing in-game name.

Many of the newer players do not know the process of changing the IGN in Free Fire. In this article, we list down the steps through which the players can change their username in the game.

How to change your name in Garena Free Fire

Changing the in-game name in Free Fire is a pretty straightforward task. You can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile banner present on the top-left corner of the main screen.

Press on the profile banner present on the top-left corner

Step 2: Your profile will open up; press on the yellow name change option.

Click on the yellow name change icon.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting the players to change the nickname.

Enter the required nickname in the text-field

Step 4: Enter the required nickname in the text field and press on the button below it.

As mentioned previously, you will have to spend 390 diamonds to change your in-game name in Free Fire.

Here are some of the names that you can use or customize:

#1 η1gh†

#2 𝙸𝚌𝚒𝚌𝚕𝚎

#3 H3LL

#4 Sɪʟᴇɴᴄᴇ

#5 BʟAᴢE

#6 Iɴғᴇʀɴᴀʟ

#7 AxLE

#8 shᎪᏒᏢ

#9 ԲՄՐՎ

#10 ƬЄƦMƖƝƛƬЄ

