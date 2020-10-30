Free Fire Season 30 Elite Pass expected start date

Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio and published by Garena, and is one of the most downloaded battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It features several in-game items like gun skins, outfits, vehicle skins, and more.

Many of these items can be availed from the Elite Pass – a tier-based reward system – where users have to complete daily, elite, and veteran missions to earn badges. They can earn various rewards from a varying number of badges.

Every month, a new Elite Pass is introduced, which provides users with an option to get newer in-game items.

When will the Free Fire Season 30 Elite Pass start?

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 29 (Current Elite Pass)

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 29 will end on 31st October, i.e., tomorrow, at 11:59 PM. After this, the players will not be able to avail of the rewards for the previous season. Hence, they do not have much time to claim all the rewards from this Elite Pass.

The new elite pass, i.e., Season 30, will likely commence a few hours after the current one ends. So, it is expected to begin on 1st November. Pre-orders for the same has already started, and doing so requires the users to pay 999 diamonds. Also, they will receive a Stage Master Hat as an exclusive pre-order reward.

Players can also upgrade to the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle would cost them 999 diamonds. They also have an option to subscribe to the same.

Garena Free Fire also posted a trailer of the new elite pass season on their Instagram page.

The rewards for the Elite Pass were leaked a while ago by the data miners. Watch the video below to know more about all the rewards of the Free Fire Season 30.

