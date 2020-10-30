At the beginning of every month, the developers of Garena Free Fire introduce a new Elite Pass that provides players with an opportunity to obtain several in-game items.

Players have to complete various daily, elite and veteran missions to earn rewards. They will be able to claim the rewards after reaching a specific number of badges.

Season 29’s Elite Pass in Free Fire is about to come to an end, and a new Elite Pass will begin soon after its conclusion. The pre-orders for the new Elite Pass have already started, and players will be able to get it by spending 999 diamonds. They will receive the Stage Master Hat as an exclusive reward for doing so.

Free Fire Season 30 Elite Pass theme and rewards announced

Garena Free Fire officially revealed some of the rewards of the Season 30 Elite Pass through a video posted on their social media handles.

The social media post reads:

“The upcoming Elite Pass, Ultrasonic Rave, contains a lot of cool items for you to collect! 💽 From Victory Tune backpack to the Ultrasonic Rave Treatment Gun and Monster Truck skin - there are plenty of goodies to complete your supersonic look!”

Here are all the rewards:

Stage Master Bundle Stage Starlet Bundle Ultrasonic Rave Surfboard Victory Tune Backpack Ultrasonic Swing Grenade Mic Drop Treatment Gun Ultrasonic Rave Monster Truck Ultrasonic Rave Tomb of Boom

As soon as the new Elite Pass is available, players will be able to buy the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds and the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. They will also have an option to obtain the subscription, which will provide them with the same benefits as the pre-order.

How to pre-order Elite Pass

Pre-order

Follow the steps given below to pre-order Ultrasonic Rave Elite Pass in Free Fire:

Step 1: Click on the Elite Pass icon present on the main screen.

Step 2: Press on the pre-order icon.

Step 3: Click on the button with the diamond symbol.

