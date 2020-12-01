Free Fire Season 31 Elite Pass theme, elite bundle, and rewards announced

On the very first day of each month, the developers of Garena Free Fire roll out a new Elite Pass that provides players with an opportunity to obtain several in-game items and exclusive rewards.

To win all these rewards, players have to complete various elite and veteran missions daily. They will be able to claim the rewards after completing certain quests while progressing through the Elite Pass levels.

Season 30’s Elite Pass in Free Fire has come to an end, and a new Elite Pass has begun after its conclusion. The purchasing options for the new Elite Pass and Elite Bundle are now open, and players can buy them by spending 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Garena Free Fire Season 31 Elite Pass

Free Fire had officially revealed the theme and commencement of the Season 31 Elite Pass through posts on their social media handles.

The social media post mentioned the theme of the Season 31 Elite Pass of Free Fire.

Endless Oblivion Theme

From the circular abyss, they arrive in the full getup, ready to pounce and attack! 🌀 The newest Fire Pass, Endless Oblivion, has taken over the Ultrasonic Rave Elite Pass!

Step into the unknown and connect the dots to fulfill the missions. Collect your loot along the way. 🎁 Unlock the Elite Pass and start your journey towards the Oblivion!

The Elite Pass has been dated from 1st December to 31st December and includes fascinating costume bundles, skins, and many more rewards.

Here is a list of all the rewards available for the Season 31 Elite Pass of Free Fire:

Elite Pass Bundle in Free Fire

Oblivion Jacket (Male and Female)

Endless Slasher Surfboard

Jeep - Endless Oblivion

Endless White Bundle

M249 - Endless Oblivion

Endless Oblivion Backpack

Piece of Cake emote

Endless Oblivion Surfboard

Endless Oblivion LootBox

Endless Black Bundle

Players can play specific missions to progress through the badges of the Elite Pass and earn the rewards. Season 31 ends in 31 days, providing the gamers with ample time to play and collect them. Players can also upgrade to the Elite Bundle by unlocking 50 badges immediately as a head start.

How to buy the Elite Bundle?

Follow the steps given below to buy the Endless Oblivion Elite Pass in Free Fire:

Click on the Elite Pass icon present on the main screen.

Tap on the Upgrade icon.

Click on the button with the diamond symbol present below the Elite Bundle section of the screen.

Confirm the purchase and enjoy the exclusive rewards along with a head start.