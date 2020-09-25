With the rise in popularity of battle royale games on the mobile platform, several games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have become extremely popular among the masses. The first title has become a viable option for many due to its lower-device requirements and faster-paced action.

However, thousands of users have started facing an issue with Free Fire’s servers and are getting an error stating: ‘game server timeout mm_7.’ Due to this, they are unable to play the game, and many have started complaining on various social media platforms.

In this article, we discuss this issue in the game.

Free Fire servers time out as players complain about the game not working

In one of their recent Facebook posts, Free Fire commented on the error:

“Hi Survivors, we are aware of the in-game connection issue, and our dev team is currently working on it to solve it for all of you. Thanks a lot for letting us know about it. Kindly wait for some time as we solve it.”

This issue has been bothering players for the past few hours, and while they can start a game, a minute or two later, they receive the error statement mentioned above. After this message pops up, players then end up in the main lobby of Free Fire.

Fans of the game have come out on various social media platforms and complained about this issue, which stops them from enjoying this battle royale title.

Here are a few of the snippets of the comment sections on Free Fire’s social media accounts:

