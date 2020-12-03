Free Fire: Skylord exclusive interview ft family support, best friends, controversies, and more

Skylord, aka Abhyuday Mishra, is a Free Fire esports athlete and renowned content creator. He has almost 600k subscribers on his YouTube channel and an added 101k followers on Instagram. The Free Fire player is also present on Twitter and Facebook.

The 21-year-old was born in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, but has lived in Indore, MP, since he was just two. This article sees him share tidbits from his personal and professional life with Sportskeeda.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation that Skylord had with Ajay Assudani.

Free Fire: Skylord bares all in exclusive Interview

Q. How has the quarantine period been for you so far?

A. From the YouTube perspective, it has been good. I learned a lot and have become a better person. It was an excellent opportunity to connect with the community as everyone was at home surfing through YouTube. That gave me great exposure to not only create content but also educate the masses on the esports scenario of Free Fire and India in general.

Q. How was support from your family when you initially started gaming?

A. My parents are quite strict when it comes to gaming. To date, they do not know that I have this great YouTube channel. They only have knowledge that I play games and do some side business.

Q. What did you do in your school days?

A. I bunked a lot of classes in my schooldays. I already had a niche for sports from the start and would take part in all the competitions. This love for competition pushed me towards the virtual platform, and I got introduced to the beautiful world of esports.

Q. What was the turning point of your career?

A. The quarantine, in general, was the turning point of my career. I had so much of an audience that I could influence and educate and contribute to esports' overall growth.

Q. Who is your best friend in the Free Fire community, and why?

A. TSG and Vasiyo are my closest friends, and both supported me when everyone else had doubts. They also helped me grow as a person and become a better content creator.

Q. Who would you be doing if not gaming?

A. If I would not have been gaming, I would have probably explored more in the field of computer science and cybersecurity.

Q. Can you share your best Free Fire moment of all time?

A. I have so many, so I will share the most recent one. It was when the FFCS Asia crossed 700k live watchers on the Indian channel. It made me feel proud to be part of such a great community.

Q. What question do fans ask you the most, and what is its answer?

A. All of them want me to do face-cam streams, but I am saving that for when I reach 1 million subs.

Q. Which controversy do you regret being part of, and why?

A. I wouldn't call them controversies. What I do is take up facts and then use them to express my views on important topics for the betterment of the community.

But I do have an issue that I still regret not speaking about, when teams were using hacks, and I knew who they were but couldn't express my views. If I had spoken early, we would have been in a different era of Free Fire esports.

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

A. I have the vision to help the community's growth rather than my development. I feel that by 2025, esports in Free Fire as well as in India would be the biggest in the whole world. I will try my best to contribute wherever and whenever in the growth of esports.

