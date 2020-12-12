Free Fire Snapdragon Conquest: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire’s massive audience has widened the avenues for content creation and esports related to the title. Recently, the registrations for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 began.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000, and the important thing is that there is no registration fee. However, there are specific parameters for the registration process. This article takes a look at details of the Free Fire Snapdragon Conquest tournament.

Also read: Free Fire on Jio phone is fake, and all fraudulent links, videos can harm your device

Registration process for Free Fire Snapdragon Conquest

For the registration, the candidate must be an Indian resident over the age of 12. He/she should also possess a Garena Free Fire account above level 10. The registrations began on 8th December and will last for two weeks.

Here are the steps by which users can register:

Step 1: They can visit the website of the tournament. Here is the link for it - https://snapdragonconquest.com/

Step 2: They must press the Register Now option and fill in all the required details.

Step 3: After the registration on the website is complete, players can either join a squad or create their own, with a total of four members.

Advertisement

Format of the tournament

The tournament is divided into various stages:

In-game qualifiers Playoffs Round 1 Playoffs Round 2 Playoffs Round 3 League Stage Grand Finals

Users can check out the following video to know more about the format and how it will be taking place:

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire Snapdragon Conquest

Here's how the massive prize pool is distributed:

1st Place (Winner) - 20,00,000 INR

2nd Place (Runners-up) - 8,00,000 INR

3rd Place - 5,00,000 INR

Team with the highest kills in the Grand Finale - 1,00,000 INR

Individual with the highest kills in the Grand Finale - 50,000 INR

The Most Valuable Player Award (Fan vote) - 50,000 INR

The Most Popular Team Award (Fan vote) - 1,00,000 INR

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?