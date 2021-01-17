Developers of Free Fire add a variety of in-game cosmetics like costumes and more. Most of these exclusive items can be availed by users via diamonds, one of the currencies.
Spending money on a game isn’t a feasible option for every user. Hence, players look for alternative ways to get such items for free, redeem codes being one of them.
Free Fire Titan Invitational has drawn to an end today, and the players witnessed some fantastic gameplay. The developers had set two separate milestones for the viewership – 100k live watching for January 16th and 200k live viewership for January 17th .
The milestone wasn’t crossed yesterday, but it was achieved in today’s livestream. Subsequently, a redeem code has been released.
This article provides the users with the latest redeem code for the live-watching reward.
Free Fire Surprise Fan Reward redeem code for today (17th January): Get free Shake with me emote
Redeem code: FFTILM659NZB
(Duration: The code will only be valid till 17th January 2021, 23:59 IST.)
How to use the redeem code and collect the rewards
Users can follow the steps given below to use the redeem code and receive the respective live-watching reward.
Step 1: First, players will have to visit the official rewards redemption website of Free Fire. They can click on the link given below to visit the webpage:
Free Fire redemption website: Click here
Step 2: Player will then have to log in to their Free Fire account using the respective available methods - Google, Facebook, Huawei ID, or VK.
It is important to note that users with guest accounts cannot use the code. They would have to link their Free Fire account with any of the methods mentioned above.
Step 3: Next, users must enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the confirm button.
Step 4: A dialogue box will pop-up on the players' screen; they would have to tap on the OK button.
Upon successful redemption, they will be able to collect the rewards from the in-game mail section.
Also Read: 4 Unknown crowned Free Fire Titan Invitational Battle Royale Champions