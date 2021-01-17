Titanium Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Free Fire has gathered a massive player base across the world and has found a special place amongst the Indian community. Its popularity has led to an increase in content creation and streaming in the country.

Titanium Gamer is one of the most prominent Indian Free Fire YouTubers. At the time of writing this article, he boasts a subscriber count of over 2.58 million. This article looks at the stats, ID, and more of the content creator in Free Fire.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer has featured in 15108 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 3754. This translates to a win ratio of 24.84% and a K/D ratio of 3.93. He has notched 44608 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1772 duo games and won with a win-rate of 12.92%. In the process, he has bagged 5417 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Lastly, the content creator has contended in 1117 solo matches and has secured 3706 victories. This corresponds to a win percentage of roughly 14.68%. He has accumulated 3706 frags while upholding a K/D ratio of 3.89.

Ranked stats

Titanium Gamer has participated in 23 squad games on-going ranked season and has come out on top on 4 occasions. This his win rate of 17.39%. With 57 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of exactly 3.00.

The Indian YouTuber has also appeared in 1 duo and 2 solo matches.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire)

His YouTube channel

Titanium Gamer started his journey in content creation over two years ago. The oldest video on his YouTube channel was uploaded in October 2018. Since then, he has posted over 1250 videos and garnered over 200 million views.

As mentioned earlier, he has a subscriber count of over 2.58 million. Click here to visit his YouTube channel. He also has a second channel where he streams the quick-paced battle royale title.

His social media accounts

He has an Instagram account. Click here to visit his profile.

Titanium Gamer has a discord server, which can be joined by clicking here.

