Free Fire teases new KSHMR character release date

A few days back, Garena Free Fire had announced the collaboration with KSHMR, a renowned American musician, record producer, rapper, and DJ. As per the post on their social media handles, a new character, K, aka Captain Booyah, would be added to the game. It also read that they would release a song and music video.

This announcement has kept the players buzzing about the new character. And over the past few days, Garena has dropped a few hints and teased the character's arrival.

Free Fires' new KSHMR character to release in October

Garena Free Fire posted a video on their social media handles with a song playing in the background.

The post read:

"The day DJ KSHMR will arrive is nearly here! Feel the rhythm through your veins. Do you remember hearing this somewhere already?"

The players can also hear the song on the Spawn Island, and the video also had some text, which stated:

"This October, one more round, KSHMR."

After the OB24 update, the game's loading screen has also been changed to that of a new character, i.e., K, aka Captain Booyah.

According to a video posted by KSHMR on his official channel, the song is titled 'One More Round,' which will be the theme song for the Booyah Day event.

As per the pre-save link provided by the DJ in this description, the song will be released on 15th October 2020.

It is not the first time a character based on a real-life person has been added to this game. Earlier this month, as a part of the collaboration between Garena Free Fire and Bollywood celebrity Hrithik Roshan, the Jai character was added to this famous battle royale title.

Also, in 2019, Free Fire had collaborated with DJ Alok, a famous Brazilian DJ record producer.

