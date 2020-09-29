Garena Free Fire features a wide variety of in-game weapon skins and outfits. One of the best ways to obtain them is via the Elite Pass, which is a reward-based system that provides the players with various exclusive items, including outfits, skins, and more.

Season 28 of the Elite Pass is all set to end in the next 34 hours, i.e., on 30th September 11:59 IST. The players are keenly waiting for the next Elite Pass to arrive in the game.

In this article, we discuss some details of the Free Fire Season 29 Elite Pass.

Also Read: BNL's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Free Fire Season 29 Elite Pass release date revealed

Free Fire Season 29 The Anubis Legends II Elite Pass is expected to release as soon as the current season draws to a close. Like every other season, this one will introduce a plethora of skins and outfits to the game as well.

The players will be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass and Elite Bundle for 499 and 999 Diamonds, respectively. They can obtain several items from the free variant of the pass as well. However, the rewards are limited and not as elegant as those of the Elite Pass.

The players can also pre-order the pass to get an exclusive 'Pharoah Cat Loot Crate.'

Pre-order the Elite Pass

Advertisement

Follow the steps given below to pre-order the pass:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the 'Elite Pass' icon present on the main menu.

Step 2: Click on the Pre-order icon.

Step 3: Press the purchase button.

Pre-ordering the pass will cost the users 999 Diamonds, which is also the price of the Elite Bundle.

Also Read: Amitbhai Free Fire: Real name, ID, rank, stats, and more.