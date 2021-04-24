Free Fire to terminate VIP Pass feature by April 30th, reasons and more details revealed

Free Fire VIP was introduced back in 2020 and provided players with numerous perks and benefits. This includes multiple daily gifts, time-limited legendary weapon skins, an exclusive VIP shop that offers a plethora of cosmetic items at a cheaper cost, and VIP crates after every match with a given limit.

To receive the following benefits in Free Fire, players are required to spend 199 diamonds. All of these perks last seven days.

However, the option for Free Fire VIP is set to be removed very soon, as announced by the developers. This article provides players with a further overview of this termination.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs OP Vincenzo: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Free Fire to terminate VIP Pass feature by April 30th

Free Fire to terminate VIP pass

Garena has announced that the Free Fire VIP event will be discontinued from April 30th. As stated in the official announcement on the website, this feature will be terminated to improve and deliver the best in-game experience to players.

The last day to purchase the VIP pass in Garena Free Fire is today, i.e., April 24th. After this, the purchase option will be removed, and users will longer be able to obtain it.

A snippet of the announcement from the official website

Advertisement

Players that have already purchased the Free Fire VIP membership for the next month, i.e., May, will receive the refund appropriately. As per the announcement, Garena will be refunding diamonds to the affected users every seven days of the remaining membership and thereof.

Meanwhile, these diamonds will not be credited directly to their wallet but will be sent to the in-game mail section. When players open the Free Fire VIP section, the following message is displayed:

The message which is displayed

It states:

“Thank you for being Free Fire VIP Member. The Free Fire VIP event will end on April 30, 2021. Until then, you may still continue to purchase the VIP pass until April 24th, 2021.”

Also read: Raistar's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more