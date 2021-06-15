Free Fire has become one of the most successful games in the battle royale genre. The game offers HD quality graphics and magnificent dynamics that run smoothly even on low-end devices.

There are lots of modes and maps to explore in the title and get the best battle royale experience. A player can gather a lot of kills in mid-range with proper knowledge of what weapons to use.

Free Fire: Top 3 weapons for mid-range combat

#1 - SCAR

Image via Garena Free Fire

The Scar is undoubtedly one of the best weapons for mid-range combat in Free Fire. The gun has sufficient damage per hit and accuracy to take down enemy players in any mid-range battle.

It comes with an average damage per hit of 53 hitpoints. The weapon also has an appropriate rate of fire that helps players knock opponents quickly. Players can equip a muzzle, grip, magazine, and score in the Scar assault rifle in Free Fire.

#2 - XM8

Image via Garena Free Fire

The second weapon on the list is the XM8 automatic rifle. The weapon has impressive range and damage. Its single-shot shooting mechanism is very handy in knocking down a running enemy in a mid-range gunfight.

XM8 comes with an average damage per hit of 57 hitpoints and holds 30 bullets per round. The weapon comes with a pre-equipped 2x scope, which cannot be switched with other scopes. A player can attach an extra stock, magazine, and muzzle in XM8 to improve its stability and accuracy for mid-range combats.

#3 - SVD Dragunov

Image via Garena Free Fire

The last weapon on the list is the SVD automatic sniper rifle. The weapon uses AR ammo and is only available in supply drops. Its bullets deal heavy damage to the enemy player and can eliminate the whole squad in few seconds.

The SVD Dragunov has an average damage per hit of 89 hitpoints. It comes with a pre-equipped 4x scope that comes very handy in getting an advantage in mid-range battles.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinion of the writer, and players might have different choices of weapons based on their personal preferences.

