Free Fire: Top 5 looting spots in Bermuda

Bermuda map

Garena Free Fire is a multiplayer Battle Royale in which 50 players land on an Island, and whoever is the last surviving player wins the game. The game currently has two maps: The classic map Bermuda and the newest map Purgatory.

A lot of success in a Battle Royale depends on the landing location of the player. It is important to realize not every location fits best for everyone. A lot of it depends on the player’s playstyle and mental approach in the game.

While hot drop areas yield a lot of loot, it might not suit players who prefer a passive playstyle.

Keeping this in mind, here are the top 5 looting spots in Bermuda map of Free Fire.

Pochinok

Pochinok is a safe place to land

Pochinok is located near the south side of the map and has a lot of houses and compounds in the area, which means there is a lot of loot available in the location. The place usually has sufficient loot for an entire squad and very few players prioritize this location. The place also offers high tier loot, but in most cases, the loot will be low to mid-tier. However, the houses in the area are not next to each other and players need to sprint a little to move from one house to another.

Cape Town

Cape Town is an underrated loot location

A place located on the extreme east side of the map, Cape Town is a very good place to land. The structures in Cape Town are very near to each other, so the looting process is very quick. The place has enough loot to suffice an entire squad, and unlike other big places, it is silent in terms of action. Since it’s in the extreme corner, players usually stay away from this place, which makes Cape Town a perfect location for passive players.

Mars Electric

Mars Electric

One of the best locations on the map both in terms of quality and quantity, Mars Electric is located on the south side of the map and usually falls outside of the play zone. The place yields top tier loot and sniper rifles can be easily found on this location. The place is quite big and contains a lot of weapons and gears, so looting might take some time. There are vehicles available near Mars Electric, which makes rotation from the place easier.

Shipyard

Shipyard is located on the north side of the map

Shipyard is another location that packs top tier gears and best weapons in the game. It is located on the north side of the map near the Water Front. The place is very compact, and the looting process is usually quick, but this also means that Shipyard attracts a lot of players and usually is a risky place to land. The place also contains four cranes that are good for sniping and scouting.

Mill

Mill contains the best loot

Perhaps the best looting site on the map in terms of weapons and high tier gears, Mill is located on the north-east side of the map and is a dream location for good loot. It doesn’t matter if you're playing solo or squad, Mill has sufficient loot to suffice everyone. However, the obvious drawback of the place is that a large number of players drop here. Mill becomes a graveyard a couple of minutes after the start of the match and is not suited for passive players.