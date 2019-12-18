Free Fire: Top 5 looting spots in Purgatory

Purgatory map

Free Fire by Garena is one of the most played Battle Royale games on the mobile platform right now. The game follows the standard Battle Royale tradition where random players (50 players) land on an island and whoever is the last surviving player wins the game.

A lot of success in a Battle Royale depends on the landing location of the player. Different locations have a different density of loot, and it’s important to identify what locations are the best fit for you. Free Fire currently has two maps in Bermuda and Purgatory. Here are the best looting spots in Purgatory.

Ski Lodge

Located on the east side of the map, Ski Lodge is a great place to land. Ski Lodge has one big building which is pretty straightforward to loot. All the weapons and gears are concentrated inside the building, and in most cases, it is enough for an entire squad.

Ski Lodge usually comprises sniper rifles, and since it’s the highest point in the map, the place is great for sniping. Players can also rotate to Forge if more loot is required.

Fire Brigade

Fire Brigade has a lot of houses and compounds, so you are bound to get good loot, eventually. However, looting can be tedious especially when there are a lot of structures in a place.

Since it’s near the south side of the map, there is less chance of other players landing here. There are a lot of good hiding spots available in the location, and camping Fire Brigade is definitely not a bad idea.

Moathouse

Moathouse is located in the extreme north side of the map

Moathouse is always a safe bet since it is located in the extreme north of the map. Players hardly land on this place, and it is one of the most underrated loot spots in Purgatory. Moathouse is very compact and one of the more easier places to loot.

The place usually has high tier loot and can suffice an entire squad in most cases. However, the safe zone usually doesn't fall over Moathhouse, so rotating away from the place might be a trouble.

Brasilia

Brasilia contains the best loot

Brasilia is a great place to either set yourself up for the late-game or watch your journey come to an end in about 10 seconds. The place is located right in the center of the map and is a hot drop zone for most people. Brasilia is a big town with a lot of houses and compounds in it.

There is a plethora of high tier weapons and gear available in Brasilia, making it one of the richest locations in the map. However, Brasilia gets chaotic very quickly, and coming out of the place unscathed, is an uphill task.