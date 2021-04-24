Free Fire Tri-Series 2021 Finals prize pool distribution

The Free Fire Tri-Series Finals concluded today with Indian team, Sixth Sense, emerging as ultimate champions.

The top 12 teams from three nations (India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan) battled it out for the trophy and a massive prize pool of 50,000 USD (approx 37.5 lakhs INR). Earlier, the finals were scheduled for the 25th of April, but they were rescheduled to the 24th of April due to unspecified reasons.

Sixth Sense

Before the finals, teams were awarded pre-finals points (depending on their league stage standings). Sixth Sense was awarded 10 points, while second-ranked and league stage champion, Team Elite, was awarded 14 points.

The finals provided a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat experience to the fans, as Sixth Sense triumphed over Team Elite and Nemesis in the final match to clinch the title. They were awarded 22,000 USD from the total prize pool.

Team Elite won 10,000 USD from the prize pool, and their star fragger, Pahadi, bagged the MVP award. The top three places in the finals were bagged by Indian teams, which highlighted the dominance they displayed in the tournament.

TM Swag from Bangladesh secured fourth place on the points table, while the top team from Pakistan were Revengers, having secured 9th place.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 spring Champion Galaxy Racer finished the tournament in seventh spot.

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire Tri-Series tournament:-

1st place: $22,000 (approx ₹16.5 lakhs):- Sixth Sense

2ndplace: $10,000 (approx ₹7.5 lakhs):- Team Elite

3rd place: $5,000 (approx ₹3.7 lakhs):-Nemesis

4th place: $3,500 (approx ₹2.6 lakhs):- TM Swag

5th place: $2,000 (approx ₹1.5 lakhs):- Riot

6th place: $1,500 (approx ₹1.12 lakhs):- Team Chaos

7th place: $1,400 (approx ₹1.04 lakhs):- Galaxy Racer

8th place: $1,200 (approx ₹90 thousand):- Extreme Ex

9th place: $1,000 (approx ₹75 thousand):- Revengers

10th place: $800 (approx ₹60 thousand):- House of Blood

11th place: $400 (approx ₹30 thousand):- Demons Pride

12th place: $200 (approx ₹15 thousand) :- B26 Mystics

MVP of the Free Fire Tri-Series: $1,000 - Team Elite Pahadi