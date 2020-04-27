Free Fire tricks: How to unlock Free Fire rewards using the Elite Pass

Free Fire

Garena Free Fire offers a large variety of options to get various weapon skins and characters in the game. The Elite Pass, which renews every season, is considered to be the most prominent method to win several rewards in the game. And, the free version seems to be the best choice for the players who don't want to spend money in the game.

As a matter of fact, Garena has introduced two versions of Free Fire's Elite pass - Premium and Free. In the premium version, the pass offers a bunch of rare rewards and exclusive items that aren't available on the other version.

However, in a bid to attract users of the free version, developers have added unique gift items, although they have only done it at the higher levels. As a rule, the free and permanent items demand more effort when compared to the paid ones.

Difference between both variants

To put things into perspective, here's an essential guide to unlock Free Fire rewards using the Elite Pass.

How to unlock Free Fire rewards using the Elite Pass?

The only method to unlock the Elite Pass rewards is to complete the tasks and challenges laid out by Garena in the missions section. Whenever a new Elite Pass arrives in the game, the players are required to level up by completing the missions. As soon as the player accomplishes the various tasks, the corresponding rewards will be automatically added to their account.

Here are the steps that one needs to follow to get the rewards

Open the Elite Pass section in the game. Navigate to missions tab. Look for the available missions. Complete the objectives and claim the rewards.

Elite Pass

It is important to note that one must have a minimum points balance to reach the next level. On the other hand, if the user buys the premium version of Elite Pass, one can also unlock a bunch of items, just after the successful purchase of the same.

The difficulty of the missions depends on the version of the Elite Pass a user possesses. While the premium one offers easy missions and more points. the free one boasts relatively difficult missions. The Premium version of the Elite Pass is available on the Garena Free Fire store and costs around 499 Diamonds.

