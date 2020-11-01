Free Fire Season 29 Elite Pass came to an end yesterday, and the new Elite Pass, i.e., the Ultrasonic Rave Elite Pass, has already begun. As always, the new Elite Pass has brought several cosmetic items to the game.

In this article, we look at the release date, price and rewards of the Season 30 Elite Pass in Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Ajjubhai: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire Ultrasonic Rave Elite Pass price, release date, and rewards

Release Date and Price

Price of the Pass in Free Fire

Free Fire Season 30 Elite Pass has commenced today, i.e., 1st November, and will conclude at the end of the month.

There is a free variant of the pass as well as two paid variants - Elite Pass and Elite Bundle - which players can obtain by spending 499 and 599 diamonds, respectively.

Advertisement

Rewards

Here are all the rewards of the Elite Pass in Free Fire:

0 Badges – Hip Hop Tank Top (Female)

5 Badges – 5x Summon Airdrop

10 Badges – Ultrasonic Swing

15 Badges – Monster Truck - Ultrasonic

20 Badges – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

25 Badges – (24h) Resupply Map Card

30 Badges – Stage Master (Banner)

35 Badges – 500 Gold

40 Badges – Record Master (Avatar)

45 Badges – (24h) Bounty Token Play Card

50 Badges – Stage Starlet Bundle

55 Badges – 3x Pet Food

60 Badges – 1x Diamonds Royale Voucher

65 Badges – (7d) Double EXP Card

70 Badges – Evo Gun Token Box

75 Badges – 100x Memory Fragment (Luqueta)

80 Badges – Treatment Gun – Ultrasonic Rave

85 Badges – 5x Resupply Map

90 Badges – 1 Weapon Royale Voucher

95 Badges – 3x Pet Food

100 Badges – Ultrasonic Rave (Surfboard)

105 Badges – (24h) Scan Playcard

110 Badges – 500 Gold

115 Badges – Stage Scarlet (Banner)

120 Badges – 3x Scanners

125 Badges – Grenade – Mic Drop

130 Badges – 100x Memory Fragment (Jai)

135 Badges – Golden Headphones (Avatar)

140 Badges – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

145 Badges – (7d) Double Gold Card

150 Badges – Tomb of Boom

155 Badges – (24h) Summon Airdrop Playcard

160 Badges – 3x Pet Food

165 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment

170 Badges – 10x Cube Fragment

175 Badges – (24h) Bonfire Playcard

180 Badges – Evolution Stone

185 Badges – 5x Bounty Token

190 Badges – Discount Coupon

195 Badges – 5x Evo Gun Token Box

200 Badges – Victory Tune Backpack

205 Badges – Character Lvl.4 Card

210 Badges – 3x Pet Food

215 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment

220 Badges – 5x Bonfires

225 Badges – Stage Master Bundle

250 Badges – Elite Pass Exclusive Chest

Advertisement

Also read: Dyland Pros (Sultan Proslo) vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?