Free Fire Season 29 Elite Pass came to an end yesterday, and the new Elite Pass, i.e., the Ultrasonic Rave Elite Pass, has already begun. As always, the new Elite Pass has brought several cosmetic items to the game.
In this article, we look at the release date, price and rewards of the Season 30 Elite Pass in Free Fire.
Free Fire Ultrasonic Rave Elite Pass price, release date, and rewards
Release Date and Price
Free Fire Season 30 Elite Pass has commenced today, i.e., 1st November, and will conclude at the end of the month.
There is a free variant of the pass as well as two paid variants - Elite Pass and Elite Bundle - which players can obtain by spending 499 and 599 diamonds, respectively.
Rewards
Here are all the rewards of the Elite Pass in Free Fire:
- 0 Badges – Hip Hop Tank Top (Female)
- 5 Badges – 5x Summon Airdrop
- 10 Badges – Ultrasonic Swing
- 15 Badges – Monster Truck - Ultrasonic
- 20 Badges – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 25 Badges – (24h) Resupply Map Card
- 30 Badges – Stage Master (Banner)
- 35 Badges – 500 Gold
- 40 Badges – Record Master (Avatar)
- 45 Badges – (24h) Bounty Token Play Card
- 50 Badges – Stage Starlet Bundle
- 55 Badges – 3x Pet Food
- 60 Badges – 1x Diamonds Royale Voucher
- 65 Badges – (7d) Double EXP Card
- 70 Badges – Evo Gun Token Box
- 75 Badges – 100x Memory Fragment (Luqueta)
- 80 Badges – Treatment Gun – Ultrasonic Rave
- 85 Badges – 5x Resupply Map
- 90 Badges – 1 Weapon Royale Voucher
- 95 Badges – 3x Pet Food
- 100 Badges – Ultrasonic Rave (Surfboard)
- 105 Badges – (24h) Scan Playcard
- 110 Badges – 500 Gold
- 115 Badges – Stage Scarlet (Banner)
- 120 Badges – 3x Scanners
- 125 Badges – Grenade – Mic Drop
- 130 Badges – 100x Memory Fragment (Jai)
- 135 Badges – Golden Headphones (Avatar)
- 140 Badges – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- 145 Badges – (7d) Double Gold Card
- 150 Badges – Tomb of Boom
- 155 Badges – (24h) Summon Airdrop Playcard
- 160 Badges – 3x Pet Food
- 165 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment
- 170 Badges – 10x Cube Fragment
- 175 Badges – (24h) Bonfire Playcard
- 180 Badges – Evolution Stone
- 185 Badges – 5x Bounty Token
- 190 Badges – Discount Coupon
- 195 Badges – 5x Evo Gun Token Box
- 200 Badges – Victory Tune Backpack
- 205 Badges – Character Lvl.4 Card
- 210 Badges – 3x Pet Food
- 215 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment
- 220 Badges – 5x Bonfires
- 225 Badges – Stage Master Bundle
- 250 Badges – Elite Pass Exclusive Chest
Published 01 Nov 2020, 11:44 IST