Free Fire Elite Pass Season 30 Ultrasonic Rave came on 1st November, which meant the arrival of the new in-game cosmetic items, including costume bundles and various skins such as vehicles, surfboards, weapons, and more.

The players will have to complete various missions to earn badges. They will be able to claim the rewards upon reaching a specific number of badges.

Prices of both the Elite Passes

The players can purchase the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle would cost them 999 diamonds. There is also a free variant of the pass; however, the rewards are comparatively fewer.

Free Fire Ultrasonic Rave Elite Pass (Season 30): All the free rewards

50 Gold (Unlocks at 0 Badges)

Winner’s Stage (Avatar) (Unlocks at 5 Badges)

Veteran Challenge unlock (Unlocks at 10 Badges)

1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 20 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 30 Badges)

Hip Hop Tank Top (Male) (Unlocks at 40 Badges)

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 50 Badges)

Fragment Crate (Unlocks at 60 Badges)

Discount Coupon (Unlocks at 70 Badges)

Pet Food (Unlocks at 80 Badges)

Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 85 Badges)

300 Gold (Unlocks at 90 Badges)

3x Scanners (Unlocks at 100 Badges)

Hip Hop Top (Unlocks at 110 Badges)

3x Summon Airdrop (Unlocks at 120 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 130 Badges)

3x Resupply Map (Unlocks at 140 Badges)

Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 145 Badges)

Ultrasonic Rave (Banner) (Unlocks at 150 Badges)

500 Gold (Unlocks at 160 Badges)

Fragment Case II (Unlocks at 170 Badges)

3x Bonfires (Unlocks at 180 Badges)

1x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 190 Badges)

Ultrasonic Rave Backpack (Unlocks at 200 Badges)

Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 205 Badges)

3x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 210 Badges)

3x Bounty Token (Unlocks at 220 Badges)

1x Awakening Shard (Unlocks at 225 Badges)

