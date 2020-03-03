Free Fire upcoming Season 23 Elite Pass leaks: Free Male Jacket, AWM Skin and more

Garena Free Fire

The Season 22 Elite Pass of Free Fire was just released two days ago but the reward leaks of the next elite pass have already started surfacing online.

A few days ago, Garena released Free Fire's OB20 Update, and along with this, the developers implemented several changes into the game.

In the upcoming Season 23 Elite Pass, players can experience a bunch of new features and claim whole new rewards by completing missions in the game. While the release date of the approaching season has not been revealed yet, some reward leaks have been discovered by data miners.

Free Fire's Upcoming Season 23 Elite Pass Reward Leaks

#1 Jaqueta Agentas Female Jacket

The number one item on the list is a brand new jacket for the female character. The jacket comes with the Fox logo on the left side, followed by red borders on it. The unique thing about this costume is the fact that the vest of the player will remain unhidden and it can be instantly claimed once the user purchases the Elite Pass. Here's a glimpse at the Jaqueta Agentas Female Jacket:

Female Jacket

#2 AWM-Agentes Skin

As mentioned earlier, the Season 23 Elite Pass will be based on the Fox theme which means this weapon finish also comes with the same. The AWM Agentes Skin has been featured with three white stripes on the midsection of the gun ensued by a picture of Fox near it. This skin can be unlocked at the 10th level of Elite Pass.

AWM Skin

#3 Cemiseta Esportive Male Jacket

The last reward in the list is the male jacket, which looks similar to the female variant. However, the unique thing about this item is that the Free Pass holders can also claim this jacket, which comes with a scarf. The jacket is printed with the logo of Fox on both the front and the back with black stripes all over on it.

Cemiseta Esportive Male Jacket

Like the previous updates, Season 23 will also feature two different variants of Elite Pass, which includes the Free Pass and the Premium version. The key difference between both versions is the rare items. In the paid version, i.e. the Premium Elite Pass, players can attain some exceptional items by spending some bucks to purchase it.