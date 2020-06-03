Free Fire Update: How to download Free Fire OB22 update

Free Fire OB22 Update

Free Fire OB22 update will roll out officially on 3rd June 2020 after 5:30 PM IST. The update will introduce a new character Wolfrahh, the pet Falco, a brand new training ground, the M82B gun, and much more. The complete patch notes of Free Fire OB22 have also been released officially.

The update will be available for both Android and iOS devices on their respective app stores. Players can download the most recent version to enjoy all the latest features in the game. Here are the complete steps to download the latest Free Fire OB22 Update.

Steps to download Free Fire OB22 update

Download Free Fire OB22 Update

Here are the steps to download Free Fire OB22 update on your Android or iOS device after it is released:

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device.

Search "Garena Free Fire" or just "Free Fire" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on update. It may take time to update, depending on the internet connection.

After the download is complete, it will take 5-10 mins to install the update on your phone.

The size of Free Fire OB22 is expected to be around 600 MB, so make sure that you have sufficient storage space to install the same.

The character Wolfrahh is the main highlight of the update and will be available for the players for free. Free Fire also shared a live-action film of Wolfrahh on their official YouTube channel:

Along with this, New anti-hack systems have been added to the game to ensure that no players are cheating by using illegal third-party programs to assist them.

