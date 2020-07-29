Free Fire Update: How to download Free Fire OB23 update

Free Fire OB23 update will roll out officially on 29th July 2020 after 5:30 PM IST. The update will introduce a new character Luqueta, the pet Mr Wagger, Bermuda Remastered, AUG gun, and much more. The complete patch notes of Free Fire OB23 have also been released officially.

The update will be available for both Android and iOS devices in their respective app stores. Players can download the most recent version to enjoy all the latest features in the game. Here are the complete steps to download the latest Free Fire OB23 Update.

Steps to download Free Fire OB23 update

Here are the steps to download Free Fire OB23 update on your Android or iOS device after it is released:

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device.

Search 'Garena Free Fire' or just 'Free Fire' in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on the update button. It may take time to update, depending on the internet connection.

After the download is complete, it will take 5-10 mins to install the update on your phone.

The size of Free Fire OB23 is expected to be around 350 MB, so make sure that you have sufficient storage space to install the same. The character 'Luqueta' is the main highlight of the update who will increase the maximum HP with each kill to a certain extent.

Along with this, Free Fire will reveal its Plan Bermuda in the upcoming update in which the Bermuda map will be redesigned with the addition of new places. Free Fire also shared the list of upcoming features on official YouTube channel:

