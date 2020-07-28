Free Fire OB23 Update: Maintenance break to take place on 29th July 2020

The Free Fire OB23 update is expected to hit the global servers on 29th July 2020. Before the update becomes available to download for the players, the servers will be taken down for maintenance for a few hours.

As announced by Free Fire, there will be a maintenance break on 29th July 2020, and during that period, no one would be able to launch the game. The update will be rolled out once the maintenance break is over.

Free Fire OB23 Maintenance Break details

Free Fire 3volution Update (Image Credits: Garena)

The new OB23 update is called 3volution and will be focused on the 3rd Anniversary theme. The players will be able to try out all the new features by updating the game after the maintenance break. Here are the date and time of the maintenance break:

Start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 29th July 2020

End time: 5:00 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 29th July 2020

The upcoming version will be featuring a new character called Luqueta; a new pet called Mr. Wagger, AUG gun, Bermuda Remastered, and more. A bunch of other improvements are also made to improve the gameplay experience of the players.

The OB23 update will be released for both Android and iOS devices, and the update size is expected to be around 350 MB. Free Fire players will be able to download the update from the Google Playstore or App Store, once it has been released.

Advertisement

Also Read: Free Fire OB23 update Patch Notes - Luqueta character, Bermuda 2.0 & more.