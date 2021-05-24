Free Fire viewership milestone event: How to get free Gloo Wall skin, character, emote, and guns

The stage is set for the most prominent Free Fire tournament of the year, the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Singapore 2021, where teams from all around the world will compete for the championship crown. Play-ins will be played on May 28th and Finals on May 30th.

In addition to this, the developers have planned an extensive list of events to commemorate this premier esports tournament. These events will keep players engaged for weeks and offer numerous themed rewards.

Like every other tournament, Garena has set a total of three live-watching milestones, achieving which will net players multiple rewards comprising of a character of their choice, gun skins, emotes, and more.

Here is a further overview of the live watching rewards.

Obtaining free character, emote, and gun skin in Free Fire

Players will be able to catch all the live-action on the Booyah application and official YouTube channel of Free Fire India Esports on May 30, 2021, from 6:30 PM IST (+5:30 GMT) or 9 PM SGT.

It is expected that, like the previous Free Fire Continental Series Asia (FFCS) milestone rewards, players will have to claim all items from the event section of the game.

This has already been teased in other servers/regions.

An image from the Free Fire North America region

Here is the list of milestones along with corresponding rewards:

Tier 1 (450k live viewers)

Players will have to select one of the of the seven rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Players can only choose one out of the seven available rewards listed below if the milestone has been achieved.

Kungfu Emote

Let's Go Emote

M79- Hipster Bunny

MP40- Carnival Carnage

Gloo Wall - Aurous Dragon

Gloo Wall - Nuclear Bunker

Gloo Wall - Dragon Sea

Tier 2 (300k live viewers)

Players can choose one from the pool of 26 offered characters. The available ones include:

Ford

Kla

Wolfrahh

Luqueta

Hayato

Wukong

Rafael

Antonio

Maxim

Alvaro

Miguel

Notora

Kelly

Caroline

Misha

Dasha

Olivia

A124

Kapella

Shani

Moco

Steffie

Clu

Nikita

Paloma

Laura

Tier 3 (150k live viewers)

Diamond Royale Voucher

Universal Fragments

