Free Fire OB27 redeem codes: List of all redeem codes released in May 2021 including for the Indian region

Free Fire has a wide variety of pets, characters, guns, and other exclusive in-game items. Players can purchase them from the in-game store by shelling out diamonds.

On many occasions, players do not have sufficient diamonds to purchase these items. In such cases, they can wait for Garena to release a set of redeem codes that can be used to obtain in-game items at no cost.

The developers release redeem codes on their official social media handles and live streams. However, it is important to note that these codes only work for a specific period of time.

Also read: Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, total subscribers, and more in May 2021

Free Fire redeem codes released in May 2021

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes released in May 2021 for different servers.

India server

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher

Indonesia server

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

FFESPORTSJLC: Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

Europe server

BPDSDHCXPXWT: 2x Mr Waggor Box

UBJJ2A7G23L6: 1x Chrono Box

5KHJ8U3RNP42: 1x Beach Loot Crate

8QW6TDX2D8A4: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate and MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

FF8M82QK7C2M: Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

FV385V6HXJ97: Firefighters Loot Crate

KNRZ89SXFG9S: 2x Chrono Box

Middle East server

245QMX2MXSZN: Free character

These redeem codes will only work for players in the specified servers. When users from other regions attempt to use them, they will run into the following error message:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more in May 2021

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow these steps to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Free Fire redeem codes can only be redeemed on the official rewards redemption website. Players can use this link to visit the website.

Login using any of these platforms: Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter

Step 2: They should then log in via the platform that they have linked to their Free Fire account.

Players with guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes. They should, therefore, consider linking their accounts to any of the available platforms (Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID or Twitter).

Enter the code of the particular region

Step 3: Once they have logged in, players should enter the region-specific redeem code and click on the confirm button to complete the redemption process.

Step 4: After the rewards have been credited to the players' accounts, they can be collected directly through the in-mail section.

If a player encounters an error while trying to claim rewards from the website, it likely means that the code has expired.

Also read: SWAM's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021