Free Fire vs Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Which game is compatible with 1 GB RAM devices?

Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire are two of the trending games in India right now. Both games have different device requirements and gameplay approaches.

While Battlegrounds Mobile India is a localized variant of PUBG Mobile, Free Fire is one of India's most popular Battle Royale titles.

This article compares these two titles to see which one will be a better choice for low-end devices having 1 GB RAM.

Comparing Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India

Device requirements

Both games have almost the exact device requirements on the Google Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Google Play Store states:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device).

Free Fire

Download Size - 710 MB.

Operating System - Android 4.0.3.

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB).

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay style

Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire feature the same Battle Royale theme that requires players landing on an island to fight against each other and become the last man standing.

However, the numbers of players vary. For example, BGMI sees 100 players landing on an island, whereas Free Fire matches only have 50 players.

The average match duration also varies. Free Fire takes 15 minutes to complete a match, whereas Battlegrounds Mobile India takes up to 30 minutes to finish a single game.

Graphics

Free Fire has average quality visuals and less detailed textures that perform well without noticeable lag on low-end devices.

The graphics in Battlegrounds Mobile India are identical to those in PUBG Mobile. It features life-like realistic elements that players can experience in UHD (Ultra-High Definition) graphics with high frame rates (up to 90 FPS) on high-end devices.

Verdict: Which is better?

It is pretty clear from the system requirements that BGMI requires at least 2 GB of RAM to run smoothly. Hence, it won't be compatible with 1 GB RAM devices.

Free Fire is compatible with 1 GB RAM devices, but the performance can suffer hugely, and players can face many lag and stutter issues. Though the title is made for low-end devices, 1 GB RAM devices won't be the best choice for Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's point of view. It is up to the individual to choose one game over another based on their device's characteristics.

