When it comes to mobile gaming platforms, COD Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most famous games. There are various game modes that players can enjoy in these titles.

Even though both games offer exciting battle royale matches, there are differences between the two.

Free Fire vs COD Mobile: 3 major differences between the games in April 2021

#1 - Device Requirements

While Free Fire is compatible with medium to low-end devices, COD Mobile needs a high-end device to run smoothly. The minimum requirements for both the games are given below:

COD Mobile

Operating System: Android 4.3 and above

File Size: 2.3 GB

RAM: 2 GB

Free Fire

Operating System: Android 4.1 and above

File Size: 689 MB

RAM: 1 GB

#2 - Battle Royale Gameplay

While Free Fire is more about quick matches with intense action, COD Mobile is about long matches with strategic choices. The matches in COD Mobile last approximately 25 minutes and there are 100 players

Free Fire matches, on the other hand, go on for about 10 to 15 minutes. There are a total of 50 players in one Free Fire match.

#3 - Graphics

The graphics of COD Mobile are different from that of Free Fire. The cinematic graphics of COD Mobile make the gameplay more realistic and enjoyable.

Free Fire, on the other hand, has a vibrant ambiance with cartoonish characters. Players who are into games with a realistic backdrop will not be impressed with Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are other differences between the two games, it is an individual's choice to consider one over the other.

