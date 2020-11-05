Free Fire and COD Mobile are two of the most popular battle royale games today and have racked up millions of downloads, amassing loyal fan bases.

Both Free Fire and COD Mobile offer various weapons in the arsenal that players can take to the virtual battleground. The weapons have been divided into several categories in Free Fire and COD Mobile, and players tend to compare the abilities and availability of guns between the two.

In this article, we discuss and compare the different weapon classes and the categories available in both the games.

Free Fire vs COD Mobile: How different are the guns?

No DMR or Assault Category in Free Fire

Rifles Category in Free Fire

COD Mobile has various categories like the Assault, Sniper, LMG, SMG, Shotgun, Pistol, etc., whereas Free Fire has only a few of them. Under the Rifles class, Free Fire includes all the ARs like Groza, Scar, M14, along with some very important DMRs like SKS, Dragunov, and also LMGs like M249 and M60. The Rifles class in Free Fire is muddled up as the other categories of weapons have been included in one place.

The absence of a dedicated LMG category in Free Fire

LMGs in COD Mobile

As previously mentioned, free Fire does not have an LMG class available in their arsenal, though they have guns like M60 and M249 included in the Rifles category. COD Mobile, on the other hand, has an LMG weapon category, which includes five of them: S36, UL736, RPD, M4LMG, and Chopper.

Marksman Category in COD Mobile

Marksman Rifle (COD Mobile)

Free Fire has three bolt action rifles included in the Sniper category: AWM, Kar98K, and M82B. However, COD Mobile has a dedicated Marksman category in their arsenal, where they include only the Kar98k. In the Sniper class, there are high-tech long-range weapons like XPR-50, M21 EBR, Locus, DL Q33, etc.

Launcher

Others category in Free Fire

There is no such weapon class as Launcher in Free Fire. However, it includes weapons like M79 and MGL140, which are included in the Others category. COD Mobile has a Launcher segment, which adds the FHJ-18 and SMRS to its arsenal.

Shotguns

Shotguns in COD Mobile

Free Fire includes only three basic shotguns in its arsenal: M1014, SPAS12, and M1887, whereas COD Mobile has a wide array of shotguns available, including six of them: HS2126, BY15, HS0405, Striker, KRM262, and Echo.

SMGs

SMGs in COD Mobile

COD Mobile displays a total of 11 SMGs in their loadout, including weapons like QQ9, the newly added Fennec, HG40, and MSMC, etc. Free Fire lacks such variety and versatility in the SMG class and includes seven SMG weapons like UMP, MP5, MP40, etc., along with a long-range Sniper, VSS.

Pistols

Pistols in Free Fire

The Pistols category in Free Fire has more versatility, including six pistols like M500, G18, Desert Eagle, etc., along with a Treatment Gun, which deals damage against enemies and heals allies. COD Mobile, however, includes only two pistols in the class: J358 and MW11.

