Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in March 2021?

Free Fire and COD Mobile are mega-popular titles in the esports industry and have achieved remarkable heights with their impressive gameplay and graphics performance.

However, both titles have specific device requirements and don't always run smoothly on low-end devices.

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

COD Mobile

Here are the minimum requirements of COD Mobile as per the official website:

Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above.

Also read: 3 best pets for Free Fire's ranked mode in March 2021

Gameplay

Advertisement

Both Free Fire and COD Mobile share the same core of battle royale, but in the latter, 100 players land on the map. Free Fire has 50 players land on a territory to fight against each other.

The game length of these two titles also varies. COD Mobile takes 25 to 30 minutes to complete the game, while Free Fire only takes 10 to 15 minutes.

Graphics

COD Mobile is renowned for its alluring visuals, detailed maps, high contrast frames, and in-depth map details. The game provides a smooth experience with 3 GB and 4 GB RAM devices with a minimum support of 45 FPS frame rates but is certainly choppy on low-end devices like 1 GB or 2 GB RAM.

Free Fire also provides high color frame rates and enticing graphic choices for most players. The game runs smoothly with a 60 FPS frame rate support on mid-range devices. It also offers a decent 30 FPS frame rate support for low-end devices.

COD Mobile or Free Fire?

Both COD Mobile and Free Fire will run on low-end devices, but the former won't be a suitable choice.

Free Fire is specially made for low-end phones, but its performance on mid-range devices is seamless. COD Mobile, however, has rich graphic textures and puts a lot of load on the device. It requires devices with better processors and better RAM to run properly.

Advertisement

Also read: 5 best female Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode in March 2021