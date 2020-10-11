Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for phones with 2 GB RAM?

With the rise in popularity of the mobile gaming community, several games like Free Fire and COD Mobile have emerged as popular options. After the ban of PUBG Mobile, both the games have also received a significant boost in India.

These titles boast substantial player bases and have millions of downloads on Google Play Store. But not everyone has a high-end device to play them. Therefore, many tend to compare Free Fire and COD Mobile to see which one is better for phones with 2 GB RAM.

In this article, we look at the features that both games have and evaluate which one is better for such devices.

Free Fire or COD Mobile for 2 GB RAM phones?

Characters and pets are some of the significant factors behind the popularity of Free Fire. This game offers the users over 30 characters and ten pets, with each having a unique ability.

On the other hand, COD Mobile provides users with an extensive collection of game modes. Also, it consists of several intriguing features like scorestreaks, operator skills, and more.

Both games get regular updates that keep players glued. But with the recent gunsmith update in COD Mobile, gamers can customise weapons with over 70+ attachments.

At the same time, Free Fire has lower device requirements that provide users with a smoother Battle Royale experience on devices with 2 GB RAM.

Coming to the BR mode, Free Fire offers users a higher number of maps. In contrast, COD Mobile has over 15 multiplayer maps.

The choice between these games depends on the opinion of players. If they prefer to have an overall smoother BR experience, then Free Fire is the go-to game. But if they wish to try out the wide variety of game modes, COD is the better option.

(Note: This article is a reflection of the writer's opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another)

