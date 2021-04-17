Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game has more game modes and maps in April 2021?

COD Mobile and Free Fire are feature-rich survival shooters where players can squad up with friends or go solo. Though both games feature Battle Royale as their core concept, COD mobile is more tilted towards the Multiplayer aspect.

Both titles have various gameplay modes and maps to offer to players. This article lists and analyzes all the maps and modes available in Free Fire and COD Mobile to see which one has the more and better ones.

COD Mobile or Free Fire, which one of them has more and better gameplay modes and maps in April 2021?

Maps in Free Fire

Currently, Free Fire hosts four major battle royale maps: Bermuda Remastered, Kalahari, Purgatory, and Bermuda. The Bermuda Remastered map was permanently added to the game as promised after the OB27 update.

Maps in COD Mobile

The Battle Royale section of COD Mobile currently hosts two maps: Classic and Sniper Challenge. The latter is a time-limited BR map that will be removed after a given amount of time.

Gameplay modes in Free Fire

There are several gameplay modes in Free Fire for players to try. Here is the detailed classification of the modes:

Ranked Game (Bermuda, Purgatory) Classic (Ranked and Non-Ranked) Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked) Big-Head

Gameplay modes and sub-modes in COD Mobile

Here are the gameplay modes and sub-modes of COD Mobile:

Battle Royale

Classic Sniper Challenge

Multiplayer

Core: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search and Destroy, Hardpoint, Gunfight, Free For All Featured: Oasis 24/7, Gun Game Moshpit, 10v10, Rapid Fire

Verdict: Which game has more maps and modes?

COD Mobile and Free Fire are industry leaders in the esports community, and both have unique features to cater to users. The latter has more maps for the BR mode, as seen above.

Though Free Fire does not have as many gameplay modes as COD Mobile, it never fails to deliver the best performance to players. The latter has a lot more variety in gameplay modes but lacks the performing ability on low-end devices. It runs better on mid-range devices and above.

