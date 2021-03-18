Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game takes up less space on Android devices?

When it comes to the battle-royale genre, Garena Free Fire is quite popular. The title offers its players a pool of characters with unique abilities.

Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) is one of the best in the market for multiplayer shooter games. The game has two main modes: Multiplayer and Battle Royale mode. The title is appreciated for its brilliant graphics and immersive sound effects.

The underlying rules of Battle Royale matches apply to Free Fire and COD Mobile. Even if both the games' ambience is very different, players are bound to find a few similarities.

Storage space is a crucial factor in deciding which games a player can enjoy. If players have less space on their Android devices, one is likely torn between COD Mobile and Free Fire.

This article compares the space required by both games to make a choice easier for gamers.

Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game takes up lesser space on Android devices?

Space required by Free Fire and COD Mobile

The download size of Free Fire is 689 MB, whereas the download size of COD Mobile is 2.3 GB. So, it is evident that COD Mobile takes up a hefty space in comparison to Free Fire.

Players who do not have sufficient space can download and enjoy Free Fire. It is also compatible with mid-range Android devices, so players do not have difficulty playing the game.

