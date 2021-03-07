When it comes to the world of battle royale mobile games, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are the first to come to mind. Players who have low-end devices resort to the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, which is also good when it comes to graphics and gameplay.

The basic rules of the battle royale genre are applicable to both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite. The gameplay for both games is also quite similar. In battle royale matches, players jump on a battlefield to loot weapons and supplies.

Image via Ankur Sharma

Free Fire has a collection of special characters with unique abilities. Players can choose one of these characters and enjoy the game. PUBG Mobile Lite does not really have any special characters.

Storage space often plays an important role when it comes to downloading games. Players who have a low-end smartphone might be torn between the two battle royale games.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: 5 major differences between the games in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game takes up lesser space on smartphones?

Image via Tech$Gaming Stuff

PUBG Mobile Lite’s file size is only 575 MB, whereas the download size for Free Fire is 689 MB. It is clear that Free Fire takes up more space than PUBG Mobile Lite. Players who have more space on their device can choose PUBG Mobile Lite instead of Free Fire.

Download Free Fire using this link.

Advertisement

Download PUBG Mobile Lite using this link.

Indian players cannot use the above link to download PUBG Mobile Lite as it is banned in the country.

Also read: “Will there be a PUBG Mobile Lite India?”: Fans ask developers if a unique version of the game will release anytime soon