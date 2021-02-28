Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Battle Royale mode of the two games compared

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are two of the mega-popular titles in Esports with a massive player base worldwide. Both titles share the core of battle royale but have some differences.

This article compares the two games and lists some of the major features that make these titles unique in the industry.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Comparing the Battle Royale mode

#1 Number of players

A massive difference in both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire is the number of players that each title hosts in a game. PUBG Mobile sees 100 players landing on the map, while Free Fire has 50 players landing on an island to fight it out.

#2 Realistic vs cartoonish

PUBG Mobile's USP (Unique Selling Proposition) is that it is one of the most realistic BR games in the market and offers enticing graphics in the Battle Royale mode with real-life implementations. However, that is not the case for Free Fire. The latter is cartoonish and has arcade-style gameplay in the BR mode, which adds to the fun and thrilling experience.

#3 Battle Royale features

Since PUBG Mobile is realistic, it cannot incorporate inhuman things in its BR mode. However, Free Fire has the option to do so. So it includes many items like gloo walls, surfboards, characters, and pets having abilities. It also has extra features like ziplining.

#4 Using abilities of characters and pets

Free Fire is also a unique game and is one of its kind, and partially its credit goes to the addition of characters and pets. These characters and pets have special abilities that they can use to enhance the performance of the gameplay.

On the contrary, PUBG Mobile does not have any of these special features or characters and includes only a weapon arsenal for the players to battle on the ground.

#5 Duration of match

A Battle Royale match will last depending upon the number of players remaining on the ground. Hence, it is also pretty evident that PUBG Mobile has a much longer gameplay duration because it hosts 100 players. PUBG Mobile requires at least 30 minutes to complete a match.

However, Free Fire needs only 10-15 minutes to complete a match because it features only 50 players landing on the map.

