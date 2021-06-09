Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Graphics, system requirements, and game modes of the two games compared

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are two of the most engaging and popular mobile battle royale titles in the world.

However, these titles take different approaches towards the gameplay and have different system requirements for devices. Let's compare the graphics, system requirements, and gameplay modes of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.

System requirements

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 716 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage size: 3 GB and more

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 600 equivalent

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite is known for its realistic graphics. The graphics and visuals were built by Unreal Engine 4, one of the top graphics development companies, and incorporates high-quality map textures and an Ultra HD experience. Players can experience frame rates of up to 90 FPS on high-end devices.

Free Fire lacks in its graphics textures. As it is optimized for low-end devices, Free Fire has a basic graphic texture and minimal detailing. However, players can still draw quite an immersive experience with 60 FPS frame rate support and an Ultra HD experience when the game runs at max settings.

Gameplay modes

Free Fire recently had its OB28 update and brought in a few changes in gameplay modes. New modes were added and it is noteworthy that Free Fire always keeps changing the multiplayer game modes to keep the content fresh. Here are all the latest gameplay modes available on Free Fire after the OB28 update:

Gameplay modes in Free Fire

Ranked Game Clash Squad (Ranked, Bermuda Remastered, Classic) Classic (All maps) Pet Rumble

PUBG Mobile also has a plethora of gameplay modes on offer. Here are all the gameplay modes in PUBG Mobile:

Gameplay modes in PUBG Mobile

Classic: Traverse - Insectoid, Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Karakin Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War EvoGround: Payload 2.0 Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

Verdict: Which is better?

Battle Royale games are always engaging and both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have their own unique approaches to capture their target audiences.

Regarding better graphics and the number of gameplay modes, PUBG Mobile is the clear winner. However, considering the more dynamic gameplay features and special operations in a battle royale game, Free Fire is better.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Choosing one game over the other depends on the player's preference.

