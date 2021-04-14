Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile KR: Which game is better for 3 GB RAM Android devices?

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile KR are two of the most successful mobile battle royale games in the world.

Free Fire offers a unique BR experience to players and runs smoothly even on low-end devices. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile KR is a localized version of PUBG Mobile that has gained massive popularity after the latter was banned in multiple countries.

This article will compare PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire to see which game is better for 3 GB RAM Android devices.

Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile KR

Here are the device requirements for PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire:

PUBG Mobile KR

System requirements

Android version: 6.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB)

Storage size: 2.37 GB (Varies on each device)

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 625 equivalent

Free Fire

System requirements

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Storage size: 910 MB (Varies on each device

Gameplay style

In PUBG Mobile KR, 100 players land on a hostile island and fight to be the last man/team standing. Meanwhile, in Free Fire, 50 players land on a battleground to compete for the Booyah.

The average match length in PUBG Mobile KR is about 30-35 minutes. A BR match in Free Fire, on the other hand, lasts about 12-15 minutes.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile KR has realistic graphics with 60 FPS intense frame rate settings on Android devices.

Free Fire also has amazing graphics, but they are not as realistic. The visuals in this game are campier and more arcade-like, with bright color contrasts.

Conclusion: Which is better?

Both PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire are great games for low-cost Android devices.

However, PUBG Mobile KR is difficult to optimize on 3 GB RAM devices and can subsequently get laggy after a short period of time.

Free Fire, on the other hand, is meant for low-end devices. It requires lesser system optimization and runs smoother on 3 GB RAM devices.

