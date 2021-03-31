Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile KR: Which game takes up lesser space on smartphones?

PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire are two of the most appealing Battle Royale games, owing to their high-quality graphics and well-developed gameplay mechanics. The former is one of the localized variants of the globally renowned title, PUBG Mobile.

Graphics and gameplay mechanics are two critical aspects of a BR title. Both titles need better devices and greater storage capacities to maximize the rich-quality graphics and gaming experience.

This article addresses the storage requirements for PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire on an Android device and analyzes which performs best on such phones.

PUBG Mobile KR

Minimum system requirement and storage size

Android version: 6.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB)

Storage size: 2.37 GB (Varies on each device)

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 625 equivalent

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements and storage size:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Storage size: 910 MB

Advertisement

Storage size comparison of PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire

According to the Google Play Store, the download size for PUBG Mobile and its other variants (like KR) is 660 MB. The game has recently released a lightweight download kit for low-end device users, but that is not the complete story.

Although it is advertised as a lightweight installation kit, users must download a resource pack of either 300 MB or 500 MB after downloading PUBG Mobile KR from the Play Store. This takes the total to more than 1 GB.

Following installation, players can use various additional resources (for example, Excitement resource pack, Vintage pack etc.). They must also download and import all maps and modes that are not already installed.

As a result, the total storage size required by PUBG Mobile KR on an Android device would be about 3-3.5 GB.

Also read: COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is the better alternative to PUBG Mobile?

Advertisement

Free Fire also has hidden download packages inside the game after installation from the Play Store. After the initial download of 680 MB (download size varies from device to device), players may have to download extra maps and game modes to complete the installation process.

However, even after a complete installation of maps and modes, the game takes about somewhere between 1 GB to 1.2 GB of storage space on an Android device.

Also read: 3 best character bundles in Free Fire in March 2021

Conclusion: Which performs better?

As Free Fire takes up much lesser storage space on Android devices than PUBG Mobile KR and is primarily made for low-end devices, it is pretty evident that it will be a better performer on many range of devices.

As performance depends upon the type of device used, it can be said that both titles are great performers on high-end devices, but for low-end phones, Free Fire will always be a better choice.