Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Comparing the Battle Royale modes of the two games

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite are two successful and prominent names in the esports world. And it is the unique features of these two games that fascinate most of the players.

These two titles share the same core of Battle Royale and host multiple maps to carry out the survival mode gameplay. Battle Royale is all about the survival of the fittest, and the last man alive in the match is declared the winner.

Despite PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire sharing a lot of similarities, they also have certain differences. This article compares the Battle Royale mode of Free Fire with PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Battle Royale comparison of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire

#1 - Battle Royale maps

Purgatory in Free Fire (Image via ShackTV)

There are two major Battle Royale maps in PUBG Mobile Lite: Varenga and Golden Woods. In contrast, Free Fire hosts three Battle Royale maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. Both games offer these BR maps under the Classic matchmaking category.

#2 - Gameplay style and mechanism

As both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire share the same core of survival in the Battle Royale mode, they see players dropping on an island to fight it out against each other and be the last man standing to win the match.

However, PUBG Mobile Lite lets 60 players on the map, whereas Free Fire allows 50 players on an average landing on the island.

These two games take more or less the same amount of time to complete an average match. The duration of a single match for both titles is about 15-20 minutes.

#3 - Individuality of the titles in BR mode

The uniqueness of both these titles is a very important aspect that distinguishes them, although they belong to the same BR genre.

PUBG Mobile Lite is realistic and incorporates as many natural elements as they can to keep the game real and life-like.

However, Free Fire differentiates itself in the BR genre with features such as the inclusion of characters and pets that possess special abilities. It also includes exclusive in-game features like surfboarding, zip-lining, and several unrealistic weapons that PUBG Mobile Lite lacks to offer.

Verdict

These titles are great in their genre and feature some very interesting Battle Royale gameplay scenarios.

However, with its remarkable features in the Battle Royale mode, which are hardly offered by any other BR title, Free Fire attracts a vast number of players.

