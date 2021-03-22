Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices in March 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two well-known battle royale titles that were initially developed to target players with low-end devices. The focal point of these titles was to provide the best gameplay experience on low-end Android devices.

As the two games share the same goal, players often pit them against each other to find out which one is better. This article will compare the performance of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire based on their gameplay and graphics on mid-range devices with 4 GB RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire for 4 GB RAM Android devices in March 2021?

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay style

Since both games come under the battle royale genre, being the lone survivor on the simulated battlefield is the foundational aspect.

In PUBG Mobile Lite, 60 players compete on an island to defeat opponents and win the match, whereas Free Fire sees 50 players land on an island that has a similar objective of battling and winning the game.

A single match lasts around the same time in both titles, with each match lasting approximately up to 20 minutes.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite is more realistic, providing players with a more life-like environment. It has extensive map visuals as well as high contrast illustrations. The game also runs impeccably well on high-end devices at 60 FPS frame rates.

Free Fire stands out due to its graphic optimization. The game has more arcade-like visuals. However, it has much better color options and 60 FPS frame rates on high-end devices (4 GB RAM and above), which continue to appeal to the majority of gamers.

Verdict: Which is better?

Since both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire require only 1 GB of RAM, it's a given that they can run on 4 GB RAM devices with high frame rates (60 FPS).

Regardless of the performance that these two titles offer, players can choose Free Fire. The game has more exclusive features (characters, pets, abilities) and will provide a better gameplay experience than PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions, and players can choose whichever game they'd like to play.